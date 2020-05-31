Unlock 1.0 details, PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' and coronavirus updates

In the 65th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister asked people to be "extra careful" and stick to precautions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks as the economy gradually opens up with railway and air traffic being resumed partially and set to be scaled up in the coming says. He said is very much there and we cannot be complacent.



Modi noted how India has fared much better than many parts of the world in fighting the pandemic and also lauded innovative spirit and the sense of service shown by people in different parts of the country.



"There is no class of people who did not suffer due to this outbreak, but poor, labourers hit hardest and that their pain cannot be explained in words" Modi said. Everyone is working to help them, he said, and highlighted the railways' exercise to transport huge numbers of migrant workers to their home.



In a letter yesterday, said sections of the population, including workers and artisans, have “undergone tremendous suffering” because of the spread of He has expressed “firm belief” that the country will set an “example in economic revival” for the world.



Well, today India registered its highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases, taking the total count in the country to 1,82,143, an increase of 4.8%.The states and UTs that have seen their own respective sharpest single-day spikes in total cases. Delhi has (1,163), Jammu & Kashmir (177), and Tamil Nadu (938).



With as many as 193 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 5,164. However, With 4,614 recoveries being reported in a day, India’s recovery rate has improved by 40 basis points to 47.8% and death rate has declined marginally to 2.8%.



The number of active cases across India has increased by 3,573, compared with a decline of 3,565 on Saturday. The biggest 24-hour jump in active cases was reported by Maharashtra (1,757), Delhi (916), Tamil Nadu (245), Haryana (170), and Jammu and Kashmir (144).



Maharashtra has added more than 2,000 cases on each of the past 14 days. About 53% (34,462) of all its cases have come in these 14 days alone. India’s doubling time for total cases has reduced from 14.8 days to 14.7 days.



The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 6,161,485, and 371,016 people have died from the disease so far.



Yesterday, the government extended the nationwide in containment zones till June 30 to contain the coronavirus. It’s up to the local authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones.



According to available data, Delhi has 122 containment zones including in commercial and residential areas, while Mumbai has 684. Around 90 per cent of the containment zones in Mumbai are in slums and chawls, including 11 in Dharavi. Kolkata had 286 such zones, Bengaluru has 25, Pune 65 and Pimpri Chinchwad another 46.



However, he Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1.

The Centre eased the curbs significantly while announcing what it said was ‘’unlock 1’’ with an “economic focus”. Places of worship, hotels, restaurants and malls can resume business by June 8, it has said. But large congregations, including at weddings and funerals will continue to be banned.



Coinciding with this, some states have extended the for 15 to 30 days. Amid state governments imposing restrictions on inter-state travel, the Centre has suggested that there will be unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. It said no special permissions of permits will be required for such travel. However, state governments can still regulate movement of people based on their assessment, but have been asked to give it wide publicity.



In phase two, schools, colleges and other educational and training institutions can reopen in July, but the decision will be taken in consultation with states and union territories, which in turn have been asked to consult stakeholders, including schools and parents.



However, the following activities will continue to be prohibited — international air travel, metro rail services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums, and political, religious, academic, cultural events as well as other large congregations.



The Centre said that based on the assessment of the situation, dates for reopening of these activities will be decided in phase three. Instead of 7 pm to 7am, night curfew will now be imposed between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country except for essential activities.14:14