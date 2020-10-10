JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Updates: A new study, comparison, precautions and more about coronavirus

According to a new study, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, may linger on human skin for nine hours, much longer than the flu viruses can

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Members of the medical staff treat a patient who is wearing helmet-based ventilator in Houston.

For the first time after a month, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India dipped below the 9,00,000-mark with 8,93,000 active cases reported.

On the vaccine front, China has officially joined the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute coronavirus vaccines around the globe.

Tune in to the podcast for more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 10 2020. 13:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU