1,811 new coronavirus injections in Telangana; recovery rate over 87%

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Telangana recorded 1,811 new
COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2.10 lakh even as the recovery rate in the state climbed to over 87 per cent.
The toll mounted to 1,217 with nine more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 PM on October 9.
The recovery rate stood at 87.01 per cent, while it was 85.7 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 291 of the 1,811 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 171, Rangareddy 138, Nalgonda 108, Karimnagar 100 and other districts.
It said 50,469 samples were tested on October 9.
Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 35 lakh.
The samples tested per million population was 94,046.
The number of recoveries on October 9 was 2,072 as against 1,811 fresh cases.
The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.83 lakh, while 26,104 were under treatment.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU