Mizoram coronavirus update: 5 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 2,162

has reported five new



COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's caseload to 2,162, an official said on Saturday.

Two new cases were reported from Aizawl district, one from Lawngtlai district and two from Kolasib district, he said.

Of the five new patients, two are state residents and have no travel history while the remaining three patients, who are non-state residents, have come from Assam, the official said.

now has 188 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,974 people have recovered from the virus. The recovery rate is 91.31 per cent, the official said.

has not reported any death due to COVID-19 till date.

A total of 87,240 samples have been tested so far, he added.

