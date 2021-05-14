JUST IN
When should you get second shot? All your vaccine questions answered

In this podcast, we have tried answering all frequently raised questions regarding coronavirus vaccines. Tune in to know

Kanishka Gupta 

Women take a selfie after getting their Covid-19 vaccine dose at a college in Patna on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Women taking selfie after getting their Covid-19 vaccine dose at a college in Patna. Photo: PTI

When is the right time to get vaccinated? Should you get a jab right after you have recovered from the coronavirus infection? Or should you wait for a while? When will the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V be available? When will India start vaccinating children?
A plethora of such questions have been brewing since India kick started its vaccination drive, 4 months back.

In this podcast, we have tried answering all frequently raised questions regarding vaccines.

Tune in for more

First Published: Fri, May 14 2021. 15:28 IST

