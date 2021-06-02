Will India be able to vaccinate 1 billion people this yr? Key Covid updates

-
-
Experts from the ICMR on Wednesday, slammed the government for poor planning of the home-grown vaccine production and deployment, as a result of which India doesn't have enough vaccines to go around. The target to vaccinate around one billion people may still not be reached this year, the experts said in a commentary published in the online journal BMJ Global Health.
Only around 3 per cent of the population has been inoculated till now.The experts urged the government to expedite the approval of foreign vaccines already deployed elsewhere around the globe.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has done away with specific trials of Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies - a big move likely to clear the way for foreign vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna for the country's urgent requirement.
Listen to the podcast to know more
