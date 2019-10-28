How govt's new rules on drug retailing will make your life safer and better

The government plans to soon make commonly used available at local retail outlets, with their labelling containing important information — preferred dosage and side effects — in local languages.

A new schedule is likely to be created under the and Cosmetics Act for OTC (over-the-counter) formulations so that these commonly-used medicines, which are not ‘prescription only’ and are relatively safe to use, can be governed.

Making essential easily available is important in a country like India, which has less than one doctor per 1,000 people. Also, nearly 74 per cent of the doctors in the country cater to a third of the urban population.

The government also plans to bring all under the purvew of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), in order to improve their quality and make them safer as well.

has issued a draft notification to define all medical devices, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.