PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana to be continue till November end: Key points

Today, In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, he announced the extension of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana until the end of November. The scheme will cover around 800 million people.



He said in our country, during monsoon and after that, primarily there is a lot of work in the agriculture sector. The other sectors go relatively easy, with several festivals and festivities all lined up in quick succession. These mean more expenses for every individual. In view of this, he said, the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be in force till Diwali and Chhath.



PM said every member of household will get 5 kg or rice or flour every month until the end of November, in addition to 1 kg chana every month for each family. This will entail Rs 90,000 crore of expenditure by the government. If we add to that the investment so far, and the total expense comes to Rs 1.5 trillion.



Soon after the lockdown was announced, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana was implemented, under which Rs 1.75 trillion were spent. 200 million people have benefitted, having received Rs 18,000 directly in their bank accounts. PM Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Yojana is also being implemented at the cost of Rs 50,000 crore, PM said. He added that 2.5 times as many people as the population of the US — have got the benefit of free ration in this country.



Modi said that the hard work and dedication of honest taxpayers and farmers has allowed the country to tide over such a grave crisis for the financially weaker sections of the country. PM said in the times to come, they will increase efforts to alleviate the worries of the poor and keep striving for Atmanirbhar Bharat. He urged people to be vocal for local.



PM Modi said that India is better places than the rest of the world, so far as is concerned. Timely implementation of the lockdown in India saved many lives. However, since Unlock 1 has been implemented, he said he see we are becoming more and more careless. Measures like social distancing are not being followed strictly.



He urged everyone to take the same level of precaution as during lockdown, especially in containment zones. He said we will have to take it upon ourselves to caution and advise everyone who is not taking the precautions. PM said be it the govt, or the civil society or citizens of this country, we have all ensured that nobody goes hungry in these difficult times.