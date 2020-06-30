India's fiscal deficit at Rs 4.66 trn, 58.6% of annual target in 2 months

-
-
India's federal fiscal deficit in the first two months through May stood at Rs 4.66 trillion ($61.67 billion), or 58.6% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Tuesday.
Net tax receipts during April-May period were Rs 33,850 cr ($4.48 billion), while total expenditure was Rs 5.12 trillion, the data showed, indicating the government was front-loading its budgeted spending to combat the impact of pandemic.
India's federal fiscal deficit touched 4.6% of GDP in 2019/20 fiscal year ending March, from initial estimates of 3.3%.
