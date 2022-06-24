After govt clarity on TDS, will it be smooth sailing for crypto in India?

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022: For property buyers, right TDS must to avoid interest, penalty
TDS will not apply to EPF balance till FY21: Here's what experts suggest
How changes in EPF rules may affect you?
Will RBI's digital currency give a fillip to fintech sector?
TMS Ep101: Fintech, selling in IT stocks, disinvestment, markets, crypto
-
.
Amanjot Malhotra, Country Head - India, Bitay says the biggest point of concern has been addressed regarding crypto-to-crypto trades. It's good for user experience but exchanges will have a lot of work to do, he says. People will move towards long-term investing.
Speaking to Business Standard, Meyyappan Nagappan, Leader, Digital Tax, Nishith Desai Associates says, good clarification, lets ecosystem be legally compliant. Whether TDS provision applies to foreign exchange is not known. TDS on products like P2P transfer over a platform needs addressing. Enforcement against decentralised exchanges is still a big issue
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU