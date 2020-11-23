JUST IN
Are private trains in India on track? Key developments and Covid challenge

In this podcast, Business Standard's Shine Jacob will discuss recent developments regarding private trains in India

Kanishka Gupta & Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Low occupancy trend has turned out to be a nightmare for many businesses in the hospitality and travel sectors. For railways, the threshold is long crossed and now they are edging to halt operations of Tejas Express.

Not to forget, this comes at a time when the Indian Railways is shortlisting domestic players for private trains in different clusters.

In this podcast, Business Standard’s Shine Jacob will discuss recent developments regarding private trains in India.

First Published: Mon, November 23 2020. 14:54 IST

