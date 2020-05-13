Market Wrap, May 13: Here's All That Happened In The Markets Today

Benchmark indices were off day's highs but still managed to close around 2 per cent higher on Wednesday ahead of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference at 4 pm today on the details of the Rs 20 trillion economic package announced by the Prime Minister last evening.

rallied 637 points or 2 per cent to settle at 32,009. of 30 constituents of the index, 26 ended in the green and rest four in the red. (up 7 per cent) ended as the biggest gainer on the index while Nestle India (down over 5 per cent) emerged as the top loser.

Meanwhile, advanced 187 points or 2 per cent to 9,383.55 levels.

Sectorally, banking stocks rallied the most. The PSU Bank index jumped over 6 per cent to 1,238.05 while Bank climbed over 4 per cent to 19,635.

Pharma stocks, on the other hand, ended in the red. slipped over 1 per cent to 9,148.

In results front:

Auto major Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday reported 27.7 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 1,322.3 crore for the March quarter of FY20 (Q4FY20) while revenue dipped 15.2 per cent to Rs 18,207.7 crore. The company had posted revenue of Rs 21,473.1 crore and profit of Rs 1,830.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The stock ended at nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 5,035 apiece on the BSE. READ MORE

Now, some global news:

Global stocks and oil prices fell on Wednesday as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial MSCI’s index of global shares was down 0.3 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 1.6 per cent. Banks acted as the drag after a number of negative updates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased an early decline and rose 0.3 per cent. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, reversed earlier gains to fall 0.2 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices fell as potential OPEC+ plans to deepen supply cuts were overshadowed by demand concerns exacerbated by a possible second wave of coronavirus infections as countries ease lockdowns.

LCOc1 dropped 56 cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $29.42 a barrel till the time of writing of this report, having risen 1.2 per cent on Tuesday.