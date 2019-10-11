Market Wrap, Oct 11: Sensex settles at 38,127; Nifty50 holds 11,300-mark

Top headlines at this hour

>> Sensex settles nearly 250 points higher at 38,127 level; Nifty50 holds 11,300-mark

>> Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court sends Malvinder and Shivinder Singh to 4 days of police custody

>> Infosys logs net profit of Rs 4,019 cr, in line with street estimates. It revised the FY20 revenue guidance upwards to 9-10% from 8.5-10% earlier.

The in detail

The domestic market ended Friday's choppy trading session with decent gains supported by buying in industry heavyweights such as Infosys, HDFC. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 38,127 level, up 247 points or 0.65 per cent. Infosys and Vedanta added 4 per cent each to settle as the top gainers at the 30-share index, while YES Bank settled as the top loser, down 3 per cent.

On NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at 11,305 level, up 70 points or 0.63 per cent. Infosys, Cipla, and Vedanta, which gained between 4-5 per cent, were the top gainers at the 50-share index. On the downside, YES Bank, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL settled as top losers, down in the range of 2-3 per cent.

IT major Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 4,019 cr, up nearly 6 per cent QoQ, in line with street estimates. The Bengaluru headquartered firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, and also revised the FY20 revenue guidance upwards to 9-10 per cent from 8.5-10 per cent.

Overall, the market was slightly in favour of declines. A little over 1,300 stocks declined, relative to 1,100 stocks that advanced. Furthermore, nearly 270 stocks hit a 52-week low at the BSE, while only 38 stocks hit a 52-week high.

For the week, the Sensex advanced 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty50 gained 0.9 per cent.

All the sectoral indices, barring Nifty Media and Nifty Private Bank indices, ended the day in the green. The Nifty Metal index gained the most, up 2 per cent, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Realty index.

The broader market, today, slightly underperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE mid-cap index closed the day with a gain of 0.24 per cent, and the S&P BSE small-cap index settled 0.4 per cent higher.

Top stocks that saw major movements today

>> Shares of Bandhan Bank zoomed 20 per cent in the intra-day trade on the BSE on reports that the private lender would be included in the MSCI Global Standard index with effect from October 16. The eventually closed 15 per cent higher at Rs 583 per share.

>> On the downside, shares of IndusInd Bank hit a 33-month low of Rs 1,192 apiece after the bank reported lower-than-expected loan growth in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal. The stock closed 0.5 per cent lower.