Market Wrap, Oct 17: Sensex climbs 453 pts as UK, EU reach Brexit deal

Equity rallied on Thursday after UK President Boris Johnson said that Britain and the European Union had agreed a “great” new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.

The UK PM tweeted "We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

Following the news, stocks such as Motherson Sumi, and Tata Motors jumped in the last few minutes of the trade. That apart, buying in financial counters, too, lifted higher.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 453 points or over 1 per cent to settle at 39,052 levels. YES Bank emerged as the top gainer on the index while HCL Tech the biggest laggard. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,586.35 levels, up 122 points or over 1 per cent.

In the broader market, mid-caps outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE MidCap index surged 247 points or around 2 per cent to end at 14,167 levels, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 114 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 12,914 levels.

Sectorally, all the indices on the NSE but Nifty IT ended in the green. Auto counters advanced the most with the Nifty Auto index rising over 3 per cent to 7,914 levels. Nifty PSU Bank came second on the list with 3 per cent gains at 2,217 levels. Nifty IT, on the other hand, ended at 15,282 levels, down 0.41 per cent.

Now, let's take a look at the buzzing stocks of the day -

YES Bank rallied over 15 per cent to Rs 47 apiece on the BSE after reports suggested Sunil Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and founder promoters of the Hero Group, Sunil Munjal have shown interest in YES Bank.

Auto stocks such as Tata Motors and Motherson Sumi advanced 13 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively on the NSE following Brexit deal

HUL scaled new high in the trade after the company reported better-than-expected September quarter (Q2FY20) results. The stock ended at Rs 2108, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE.