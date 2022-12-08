JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI monetary policy review: Is it time to pick fixed-income securities?

Despite a repo rate increase on expected lines, equity markets edged lower as the governor rang alarm bells over sticky core inflation

Topics
Stock Market | RBI monetary policy | Podcast

Nikita Vashisht & Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

    • The December monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India didn't cheer market bulls on Wednesday.

    Despite a repo rate increase on expected lines, equity markets edged lower as the governor rang alarm bells over sticky core inflation. Analysts also said the policy left doors open for more rate increases.

    So, is it time to opt for fixed-income securities instead of equities? Listen to this podcast to get the answer.

    First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 08:10 IST
