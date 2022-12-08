RBI monetary policy review: Is it time to pick fixed-income securities?
Despite a repo rate increase on expected lines, equity markets edged lower as the governor rang alarm bells over sticky core inflation
Topics
Stock Market | RBI monetary policy | Podcast
https://mybs.in/2b2rb2w
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI monetary policy: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps, here is what it tells us
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 50bps; here's how it will impact you
RBI MPC: Experts see a 50 bps hike, pressure on the real estate sector
The December monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India didn't cheer market bulls on Wednesday.
Despite a repo rate increase on expected lines, equity markets edged lower as the governor rang alarm bells over sticky core inflation. Analysts also said the policy left doors open for more rate increases.
So, is it time to opt for fixed-income securities instead of equities? Listen to this podcast to get the answer.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU