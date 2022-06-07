Why are analysts dumping diagnostics sector for multiplexes?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks
TMS Ep172: Power outages, Campbell Wilson, markets, EV range anxiety
TMS Ep135: Inflation, Covid-induced changes, cement stocks, gig economy
TMS Ep-123: Back to office, Indian trade, markets, NSE IFSC
TMS Ep78: SUV craze, OTT industry, auto stocks, Model Tenancy Act
-
Maharashtra, on Sunday, reported nearly 1,500 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest since February 19 and above the 1,000-mark for the fourth day. India’s tally rose by 4,519 cases on Monday, topping the 4,000-mark for a second day.
Following this, shares of Dr Lal Path Labs and Thyrocare gained up to 6 per cent, while those of Inox Leisure and PVR dropped 2 to 5 per cent.
Analysts said that these moves were only a knee-jerk reaction to the news and were sentimental in nature.
Speaking to Business Standard, Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services says restrictions still unknown; stock moves driven by news. All related sectors to be volatile in short-to-medium term, he says. If restrictions come for multiplex, the shares will go down.
However, analysts believe the recent measures are unlikely to have any impact on related sectors in the long run.
Amit Kumar Gupta, Fund Manager of Adroit Financial says measures unlikely to have any direct impact. For multiplexes, good movie lineup, holiday season to be beneficial, he says.
Edelweiss Securities, too, expects the calendar year 2022 to be the best year ever for film exhibitors in terms of box office collections as, after two years of largely staying away from cinemas, consumers are flocking back in large numbers.
Quoting a report by GroupM and Ormax, the brokerage said, India’s box office revenue is expected to touch Rs 12,500 crore in 2022, well ahead of pre-pandemic collection of Rs 10,900 crore in 2019. The gross box office collection from January to April this year has already touched a record Rs 4,000 crore, in spite of cinema capacity at 82% of 2019.
In terms of valuations, experts believe the beaten-down share prices of multiplexes are now reverting to their usual levels. On the other hand, diagnostic companies are inching down to their mean valuations, after being overly valued for a long period of time.
Amit Kumar Gupta of Adroit Financial prefers multiplexes over diagnostic firms from long-term view. He eindicates diagnostic companies have corrected 30-40%. Extraordinary profits made during the pandemic not sustainable, he says adding that pricing competition, consolidation also negative for companies.
Diagnostic chains’ operational performance in the March quarter came subdued as Omicron led-wave weighed on non-Covid business, and intense competition and consolidation challenges continued to pain the sector.
According to YES Securities, additional competition from new entrants coupled with disruptive pricing can lead to volume anxiety for diagnostic companies.
Fears of price disruption in the industry continue to grow after Tata group-owned Health technology platform Tata 1mg recently announced its pilot launch of crucial laboratory tests in Bengaluru, where it is offering tests at as low as Rs 100.
In a nutshell, the near-term outlook for both the sectors remains choppy as states battle the surge in Covid-19 cases. Healthy content pipeline and cheap valuations make multiplex stocks a preferred bet from a long-term perspective.
On Tuesday, investors will keep an eye on global cues, and prices of oil and related commodities. The markets may continue to exhibit volatility as participants await RBI's crucial monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU