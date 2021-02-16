NBFC or FinTech? Things to keep in mind while opting for education loan

-
Covid 19 has impacted the world economy. Things have changed for everyone, including students.
And a student looking to apply for an education loan will realise that many financial institutions now seek much stronger co-borrower profiles than ever before. They insist on collateral and also stringently evaluate the application.
Finding it difficult to get an education loan? What are better terms for taking education loan: Govt banks or NBFCs or FinTech? In this podcast, we discuss the things that you need to keep in mind while opting for education loan
