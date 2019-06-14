ICC Cricket World Cup: India vs Pakistan on 16th, abandoned games, and more

-
The second week of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 saw three matches getting washed out and the teams sharing the points. As the tournament is progressing, the points table is getting interesting by the day. New Zealand is sitting comfortably on the top of the table, while Afghanistan are yet to open the account.
The rain has played a huge spoilsport. Interesting matches like India vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, South Africa vs West Indies, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. got washed out. It would have been a good test for New Zealand to face India, while Pakistan and Bangladesh would have fancied their chances against Sri Lanka. India, on the other hand, beat Australia comfortably. However, the team suffered a huge blow as Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup for three weeks because of a broken thumb. Rishabh Pant has been called as his replacement.
Another frustrating and controversial thing in the world cup has been the bails. At least four times in this world cup the bails did not dislodge after the ball hit the stumps. There have been various views about it but this will need some looking into.
In this BS on Ground podcast, the members of the BS Sports Team discuss India’s match against Pakistan to be played on Sunday and the combination that India can play against them.
