TMS Ep425: Go First, M&M EV, aviation stocks, confidential IPO filing

Volume IconTMS Ep425: Go First, M&M EV, aviation stocks, confidential IPO filing

What does Go First's demise mean for flyers? Can M&M catch up with Tata Motors in EV space? Will IndiGo, SpiceJet fly high as Go First goes off radar? What is confidential IPO filing? Answers here

Team TMS
TMS

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Low-cost carrier Go First has run out of runway. Its entire fleet is grounded, and the company is at the doors of the bankruptcy court. The sudden development has not just shocked the flyers, but the regulator too which is now scrambling for answers. But why did the airline come to a grinding halt? And what does it mean for the flyers and for the aviation industry?
But, it looks like electric vehicles have hit a smooth runway, and are ready to take off in India. The competition is heating up too. So far, Tata Motors has been the leader. But others are catching up too. After Pune, Mahindra and Mahindra is going to set up its second manufacturing plant in Telangana. It plans to sell more than two lakh EVs by FY27. But, can it catch up with Tata?

While EV race hots up in India, the one in the sky is left with one less competitor. Go First says that it could no longer continue to meet financial obligations. With the developments still unfolding, how should investors approach the listed aviation stocks? 
Staying with the theme of markets, regulator Sebi has given nod to Tata Play’s proposed public issue. The Tata group firm has taken the confidential filing route for its IPO as it wants to keep the draft red herring prospectus to be under the wraps for a while. But what exactly is confidential IPO filing? We decode it for you in this episode of the podcast. 

Topics :Aviation industryTata MotorsM&MAviation stocksipo filing

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

Business Standard
