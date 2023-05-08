close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMS Ep327: Swiggy fee, India's semiconductor industry, silver, World Bank

Why is Swiggy charging you a platform fee? Why are Taiwanese chip firms a tough catch for India? Should you add silver to your portfolio? What is the World Bank and what does it do? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Your food order on Swiggy will now cost two-rupee more in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. But why? Because the food and grocery delivery company has started levying a platform fee on every order -- no matter what the cart value is. And it comes days after the company laid-off 380 employees and shut down its meat delivery business. So what is behind the new platform fee? And what does it say about the unit economics of India’s online food aggregator platforms? And, what does this mean for foodies going ahead? 
In this technology-driven world, a tiny component is running the show. From the phone you use to order food from Swiggy or Zomato, to your smart TV and car, to satellites in the sky, semiconductor chips are everywhere. And most of them are made in the tiny islands of Taiwan. But recent supply chain disruption forced the nation’s semiconductor industry to look for alternatives. They are exploring safe destinations to move their manufacturing facilities. But they haven’t turned to India so far. Why is it so? And what should India do to make it an attractive destination for chip makers? 

Did you know that gold is also used in some semiconductors to provide contact pads. Moving on, all that glitters is not gold, as it could be silver too. The white metal has seen a strong performance this year in line with gold, given the recessionary risks in the West and elevated inflation. So, will the precious metal continue its up run and should you add it to your portfolio? 
Meanwhile, the World Bank has recently unveiled a new methodology and improved safeguards for assessing the business climate in up to 180 countries. The Bretton Woods institution will now be helmed by an Indian-origin businessman. Ajay Banga’s name was suggested by American president Joe Biden. But ever wondered what is the World Bank? What does it do? Listen to this podcast for the answers. 



Topics :Swiggysemiconductor industrySilverWorld Bank

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Political tourist: KTR slams Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Telangana visit

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
3 min read

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

gdp, growth, forecast, profit, economy, bank
3 min read

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma

Naxals, Chattisgarh
2 min read

My career of 280 years': Biden jokes off 2024 US prez poll age concerns

Joe Biden
7 min read

As Apple slows down hiring, Tim Cook says mass layoffs are 'last resort'

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days

Image
3 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Image
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Image
5 min read

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

Image
2 min read

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Image
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon