TMS Ep429: Paytm cash flow, ceiling fans, auto stocks, Kaladan Project

How can Paytm turn cash positive? Are ceiling fans spinning in a new direction? Will auto stocks continue their ride in the fast lane? What is Kaladan Multimodal Project? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Slowly but surely, Paytm became part of our lives. But the company, which spearheaded digital payments in India, has been reporting losses for quite some time now. But, it seems, things are looking up for its parent company One97 Communications now. It has been cutting down losses, slowly but steadily. It further dropped in the recent Q4 results. And for its CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the next milestone is to make Paytm cash flow positive. Is it possible? 
Innovations, experts believe, were the key driving force behind Paytm’s success. In this age and time, companies don’t have any other option but to beat the competition with innovations. Ideas indeed change lives. It holds true for the humble ceiling fan too. They have managed to stay relevant in this age of air conditioners. But how did they do it? Are ceiling fans spinning in a new direction? 

Meanwhile, fanned by the prospects of good Q4 results, shares of automobile companies have seen a stellar run in the past one month. However, will this upside continue in the near-term as well or a correction is on the horizon? 
 
After action in the automobile sector, let us shift our attention to the one around ports. A cargo ship, carrying 20,000 bags of cement, chugged out of Kolkata port on May 4 -- operationalising the waterway component of Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport project. The ship will reach Sittwe port in Myanmar on May 9. In this episode of the podcast, we tell more about this ambitious project. 

Topics : Paytm Fan auto stocks Kaladan project

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

