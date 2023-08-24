Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.42%)
65708.93 + 275.63
Nifty (0.69%)
19529.80 + 133.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5455.30 0.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
38694.65 0.00
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep505: Chandrayaan-3, ICE scooters, rupee weakness, Bharat NCAP rating

After Chandrayaan3, what next for India's space dreams? Is Ola's Bhavish right about the end of ICE scooters? Are equity markets pricing in rupee weakness? What is the Bharat NCAP rating? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us
India is on the Moon. On Wednesday evening, it made history by becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. And fourth to make a soft landing on earth’s only natural satellite. Trace the trajectory of India’s space mission and tell where all it is heading to.  

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric too is eyeing for the Moon. Its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently told Business Standard that legacy two-wheeler companies should shut down the production of internal combustion engine scooters. So is Bhavish right in predicting the end of the ICE age scooters? 

Two-wheeler exports have dipped by over 17% in FY23. The reason? It was due to a rise in global inflation and the weakening of economies and currencies in key export markets. Indian currency too breached the 83 mark recently after over 10 months. The culprits remain rising US bond yields and the dollar. While the rupee is expected to remain weak in the face of current global headwinds, is D-Street factoring this in? 

The government, meanwhile, said that the fluctuation in currency rate is not exclusive to the Indian currency. And that the RBI’s inflation control measure will factor in this volatility. In another development, the government recently launched India's own cars safety assessment system, called Bharat NCAP. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

TMSEp504: Coaching industry, Murugappa family dispute, debt market strategy

TMS Ep503: SIM card crackdown, new criminal laws, RIL AGM expectation, etc

TMS Ep502: Indian economy, PM e-bus Sewa, markets, Parliamentary privilege

TMS Ep501: Bindeshwar Pathak, gender gap, tractor stocks, developed country

TMS Ep500: Auditors quitting, loan recovery, markets, TMS behind the scene

Topics :Chandrayaan-3ScootersRupee vs dollarCrash test

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon