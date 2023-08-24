India is on the Moon. On Wednesday evening, it made history by becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. And fourth to make a soft landing on earth’s only natural satellite. Trace the trajectory of India’s space mission and tell where all it is heading to.



Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric too is eyeing for the Moon. Its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently told Business Standard that legacy two-wheeler companies should shut down the production of internal combustion engine scooters. So is Bhavish right in predicting the end of the ICE age scooters?

Two-wheeler exports have dipped by over 17% in FY23. The reason? It was due to a rise in global inflation and the weakening of economies and currencies in key export markets. Indian currency too breached the 83 mark recently after over 10 months. The culprits remain rising US bond yields and the dollar. While the rupee is expected to remain weak in the face of current global headwinds, is D-Street factoring this in?

The government, meanwhile, said that the fluctuation in currency rate is not exclusive to the Indian currency. And that the RBI’s inflation control measure will factor in this volatility. In another development, the government recently launched India's own cars safety assessment system, called Bharat NCAP. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.