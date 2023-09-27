The Burman family, which holds a controlling stake in Dabur, is set to acquire a majority stake in Religare Enterprise. Reliance has sealed a series of acquisition deals in the last few years -- the most recent one being Metro Cash & Carry. Others like Birla and Nirma too are leaving an acquisition trail. And there is a common thread that runs through all of them. These are all family led businesses. So what is behind the growing appetite for these acquisitions?

Speaking of appetite for business expansion, Bharat Biotech, under the leadership of Krishna Ella, is charting its next phase of growth, with a strong focus on becoming a prominent player in the global veterinary vaccine market. The company has ambitious plans for the future, including a substantial investment of 1200 crore rupees in establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhubaneshwar. Sohini Das caught up with Ella to know more.

The last few days, meanwhile, have taken equity market investors by surprise. The benchmark Sensex index is testing 66,000 levels, falling from near 68,000-mark. The Nifty50, too, has slipped more than 500 points in just five sessions. As investors factor-in mounting global headwinds, is there more downside in the offing? Or have the markets found its near-term bottom? Which sectors look attractive at current levels?

After business and financial news, let us see what is happening in the world of sports. Indian wrestlers are back on the mat. This time in Hangzhou, China where 19th Asian Games are going on. This time the wrestlers will fight not just to lift a haul of medals, but spirits too. Last few months were heavy on most of them. And just a few days ago, the world wrestling body suspended the wrestling federation of India. But why did it happen? And what happens when a sports association is suspended? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.