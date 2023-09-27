close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep529: Acquisition appetite, Krishna Ella, markets, sports associations

Why are business families in acquisition mode? How does Krishna Ella view Bharat Biotech's future? Is it time to bottom-fish in stock market? What happens when sports associations are suspended?

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us
The Burman family, which holds a controlling stake in Dabur, is set to acquire a majority stake in Religare Enterprise. Reliance has sealed a series of acquisition deals in the last few years -- the most recent one being Metro Cash & Carry. Others like Birla and Nirma too are leaving an acquisition trail. And there is a common thread that runs through all of them. These are all family led businesses. So what is behind the growing appetite for these acquisitions? 

Speaking of appetite for business expansion, Bharat Biotech, under the leadership of Krishna Ella, is charting its next phase of growth, with a strong focus on becoming a prominent player in the global veterinary vaccine market. The company has ambitious plans for the future, including a substantial investment of 1200 crore rupees in establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhubaneshwar. Sohini Das caught up with Ella to know more. 

The last few days, meanwhile, have taken equity market investors by surprise. The benchmark Sensex index is testing 66,000 levels, falling from near 68,000-mark. The Nifty50, too, has slipped more than 500 points in just five sessions. As investors factor-in mounting global headwinds, is there more downside in the offing? Or have the markets found its near-term bottom? Which sectors look attractive at current levels? 

After business and financial news, let us see what is happening in the world of sports. Indian wrestlers are back on the mat. This time in Hangzhou, China where 19th Asian Games are going on. This time the wrestlers will fight not just to lift a haul of medals, but spirits too. Last few months were heavy on most of them. And just a few days ago, the world wrestling body suspended the wrestling federation of India. But why did it happen? And what happens when a sports association is suspended? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?

Dabur soars 7%, nears 52-week high as Q1 results boasts of rural recovery

Burman family makes open offer to acquire 26% stake in Religare Enterprises

TMSEp528: Super-app WhatsApp, Chinese TV market, OCI cards and more

TMS Ep527: Akasa Air trouble, Twitter paywall, markets, household savings

TMS Ep526: India-Canada crisis, H-1B visa, FPI selling, personality rights

TMS Ep525: Women in economy, biofuel push, PSU stocks, Five Eyes alliance

TMS Ep524: Net neutrality, Santiniketan, mutual funds, iOS 17

Topics :acquisitionBharat BiotechMarketsports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon