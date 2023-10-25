close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep549: Mobile manufacturing, telecom tax, Andrew Holland, space station

Will Google's Pixel move make India a major smartphone producer? Are telcos in trouble again? What is Andrew Holland's take on the markets? What is a space station? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Government’s ‘Make in India’ plan got yet another shot in the arm last week when Google announced to manufacture Pixel smartphones in the country. It comes just days after India- made iPhone 15 started rolling out from a factory here. So is Google’s move a big step in making India a major smartphone manufacturer? 

India is now the world's second largest smartphone market after China. No wonder, tech giants like Apple and Google are trying hard to tap it. While phone makers are minting money, most companies in India’s telecom sector are staring at losses. And a recent Supreme Court ruling is likely to bring additional tax liabilities of about $1 billion on the telecom sector this fiscal year. So what is the new judgement all about? And what are its likely implications? 

Financial markets, meanwhile, have been on a roller coaster ride in the past few months as they navigated multiple headwinds in the form of US central bank policy, rising bond yields and soaring crude oil prices. Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies on his interpretation of the developments and his investing strategies in this backdrop.

Echoing Andrew Holland’s sentiments, India’s finance ministry too, in its monthly economic review for September, claimed that the outlook for the Indian economy for the current financial year 2023-24 remains “bright”. And in another development which kind of reflects the country’s growing might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a manned mission to the Moon by 2040, and a space station by 2035. Space stations have long captured the imagination of people around the world, from science fiction enthusiasts to those interested in the frontiers of human exploration. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know what is a space station and what purpose it serves.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

TMS Ep548: Delhi-Meerut RRTS, freight corridor, media stocks, EV batteries

TMS Ep547: SC on NCLT & NCLAT, airport charges, markets, Mandal Commission

TMS Ep546: Twitter paid service, mission to moon, FMCG stocks, NCLT & NCLAT

TMS Ep545: Aakash & Byju's, cricket in Olympics, auto stocks, civil union

TMS Ep544: Hosting Olympics, IT results, HDFC Bank, Model Code of Conduct

Topics :India mobile manufacturingtelecom financial stress

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon