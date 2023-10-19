close
Sensex (-0.53%)
65530.96 -346.06
Nifty (-0.57%)
19558.75 -112.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.18%)
6016.70 -10.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.51%)
40159.55 -207.60
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
43708.80 -179.90
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep545: Aakash & Byju's, cricket in Olympics, auto stocks, civil union

Can Aakash save Byju's? What does inclusion of cricket in the Olympics mean? How to play the auto theme this festive season? What is a civil union? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us
During its not-so-distant heyday, Byju’s had acquired Chaudhry-family promoted Aakash Institute for close to $1 billion. It was a 70:30 cash-stock deal. While the cash transfer was smooth, the stock-swap deal has been hanging fire for the last two years. And now, Byju’s has reportedly struck a deal with Akash to resolve the impasse. In today’s In-Focus segment, Kasthuri Akhil asks if Aakash -- which remains one of Byju’s most valuable assets -- would bring an end to the ed-tech major’s woes. 

Very few know that Akash founder JC Chaudhry, now in his 70s, harboured a lifelong fascination with numerology. He credited it for his success, and went on to open a firm which offers nationwide nummero services. Let us now see what is happening in the world of sports. Cricket is making a comeback in the Olympics after over a century. What does it mean for the game? 

For cricket fans, Diwali will come a bit early if India lifts the world cup. But for auto companies, it seems, it’s a season of celebrations. Auto stocks have been in the fast lane for the last few months amid easing supply chain issues and an improvement in overall consumer sentiment. So as the festive season kicks off, how should you play this theme to rake in most gains? 

Mutual fund managers too are banking on auto stocks for better returns. Moving on, the Supreme Court on October 17 declined to legalise same-sex unions. The top court refused to grant constitutional protection to civil unions and adoption rights for queer couples. But what is civil union? And how do they differ from marriage? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Byju's yet to pay provident fund for several months to many ex-employees

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Manipal Hospitals's Pai offers Rs 300 crore loan facility to Byju's parent

TMS Ep544: Hosting Olympics, IT results, HDFC Bank, Model Code of Conduct

TMS Ep543: TCS 25x25 plan, Groww vs Zerodha, large cap funds, Iron Dome

TMS Ep542: Job market, corporate governance, IT stocks, Operation Ajay

TMS Ep541: Maruti expansion, India Inc restructuring, market, Nobel disease

TMS Ep540: Polls strategies, Asian Games achievers, neutral athletes & more

Topics :Byju'sOlympicsCricketauto stocksSame-sex marriages

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN Playing 11Jasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchIndusInd Bank Q2 resultsIndia-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon