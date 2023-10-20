TMS Ep546: Twitter paid service, mission to moon, FMCG stocks, NCLT & NCLAT
Can paid Twitter help clean up the bot mess? What will it take for an Indian to land on the moon? Is it time to bottom fish FMCG stocks? What are NCLT and NCLAT? All answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
Weeding out bots from X has been Elon Musk’s top priorities. He had threatened to pull out of the $44 billion Twitter deal last year -- claiming bots make up a third of its users. And now, over a year after the takeover, Musk, it seems, is making his move. New users in New Zealand and the Philippines are being told to pay over $1 a year to become active on the platform. So can this move help X clean the bot mess?
And it is not just the social media platform X. Musk is also deeply invested in his space project, and keenly follows every big development. He praised India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on its success in August. India, on its part, is now planning a much bigger and ambitious mission. It wants to take an Indian to the earth’s only natural satellite by 2040. So what would it take an Indian to land on the moon?
In yet another good news, the central government hiked dearness allowance by 4% on October 18, just when the festive season is kicking in. The move, analysts believe, will lead to higher disposable income in the hands of the consumers. This, along with easing retail inflation, is auguring well for demand recovery. Listen in to know what may and may not work for the FMCG sector. And what should investors’ strategy be?
But have you ever wondered where do companies go when there is some dispute? Where do issues concerning companies are adjudicated? The answer is NCLT and NCLAT. The two tribunals were in the news recently after the Supreme Court pulled them for allegedly defying its directions in a dispute relating to Finolex Cables. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more about these two bodies.
First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 11:21 PM IST