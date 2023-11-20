TMS Ep567: Economic impact of World Cup, IPEF pact, markets, fentanyl deal
How much money did ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 rake in? How will India benefit from the IPEF supply chain pact? Will markets extend the rally this week? What is the Biden-Xi fentanyl deal? Answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
Who will pay over a lakh rupee to stay at a hotel for a few hours. Well, a lot of cricket fans just did it to watch last night’s World Cup final. The success of the event once again proved that the 50-over format is still on a strong pitch -- with all its surprises and scares. And it is no less lucrative. Beyond the boundaries, an economic extravaganza unfolded for brands and advertisers, breaking a few records and reshaping the landscape of sports marketing.
Meanwhile, off the field, away from high-pitched sporting battle, India and Australia entered into a supply chain resilience agreement. 12 other countries, including the United States, too are part of it. The aim is to cut dependence on China and help shift manufacturing of crucial goods to member nations. But what is there for India in it?
Markets experts too have cheered this agreement. Moving on, softer-than-expected US inflation data boosted gains on Dalal Street last week, with the Sensex and Nifty indices clocking up to 1.5% gains. The deceleration in price rise also cooled off bond yields, bringing foreign investors back to Indian shores. Rex Cano spoke to market pundits to understand whether the positive sentiment will continue in the markets this week or will the rally witness profit booking?
Soft US inflation data is indeed a good news for Indian markets. Meanwhile, heads of the US and China finally sat on a negotiating table after a year. And one of the issues on which they agreed on was to work to curb fentanyl production. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.
