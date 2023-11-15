Sensex (1.14%)
Volume IconTMSEp564: Turmeric problem, EVs vs IGL, Prashant Jain, Ozempic effect

How big is India's adulterated turmeric problem? Will EVs eat into IGL's future? What does Prashant Jain think of markets in Samvat 2080? What is the Ozempic effect? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
The 'boomerang employees' trend is playing out at the higher levels at some of India Inc’s largest companies, with the likes of Vedanta and Adani tapping their former talent pool. Many companies have also started to maintain active alumni networks to serve as talent pools. So, why are India Inc.’s senior executives returning to their former employers?   

Cricket too is no different. Experience often comes in handy there too. Take the case of 33-year-old Mohammad Shami. After warming the benches for the first four matches of the ongoing world cup, he got a chance to bowl for  Team India. Together with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, Shami tore apart several famed batting line ups. Sri Lankan and South African innings were wrapped up at 55 and 83 respectively. So is this the best bowling line-up India has ever seen? 

Moving on, the global macro uncertainty kept financial markets in a tight spot in the last Samvat, but safe-haven assets such as gold have had a dream run. As worries about a global slowdown in the US continue to loom, will gold continue to glitter in Samvat 2080? 

Companies, both listed and unlisted, rely heavily on technology to run operations. But outdated systems and processes create what experts say “technical debt” that drags on efficiency. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon