The general election is round the corner, and internet users are increasingly facing the risk of misleading content online. They are often circulated with the intent to influence voters. But tech giant Meta has recently found a way to crack down on the problem. It will soon introduce a dedicated chatbot on Whatsapp to identify deepfakes.

Meta’s collaboration with MCA includes partnerships with 11 independent fact-checking organisations that will help users to identify, review and verify potential misinformation on its platforms.Moving on, popping dietary supplement pills has become a routine for many around us. And they are flying off chemists’ shelves. The increasing demand for dietary supplements has prompted the centre to consider stricter regulations for the nutraceutical industry. The government wants nutraceuticals to be of the same standards as pharmaceuticals, citing concerns over their unsupervised usage. Find out if India requires tighter nutraceutical regulations?

Meanwhile, the equity markets have been steadily edging higher over the past few days, with the Nifty50 index hitting a fresh all-time high recently. So, is it time to get cautious? How comfortable are analysts with the market valuations, and what should be your investment strategy in this backdrop?

Recently, the Indian Highways Management Company advised highway users to buy FASTags from 32 authorised banks and not Paytm Payments Bank. The company is the toll-collecting arm of the state-owned National Highways Authority of India. But what if you own a FASTag by Paytm Payments Bank? Find out how you can deactivate that and buy a new one in this episode of the podcast.