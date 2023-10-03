close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

107 MPs, MLAs & 480 candidates have hate speech cases against them: ADR

The analysis reveals that many of the MPs and MLAs, who are designated lawmakers, have actually declared cases related to "hate speech" against themselves

Hate Speech

illustration: ajay mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 107 MPs and MLAs have hate speech cases against them and 480 candidates with such cases have contested elections in the last five years, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the incumbent MPs and MLAs, besides the unsuccessful candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held in the country in the said period.
The analysis reveals that many of the MPs and MLAs, who are designated lawmakers, have actually declared cases related to "hate speech" against themselves.
The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the MPs and MLAs prior to the last election they contested.
According to the analysis, 33 MPs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves -- seven from Uttar Pradesh, four from Tamil Nadu, three each from Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal and one each from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Punjab.
In the last five years, 480 candidates with declared cases related to hate speech have contested elections to state assemblies, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the ADR said.

Also Read

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records

Register cases even if no complaint is filed: Supreme Court on hate speech

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 27,000 cr in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

Modi a coward for raiding journalists: AAP slams Centre on NewsClick raids

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

Our govt takes action to contain incidents of communal violence: K'taka CM

It said 22 MPs with cases related to hate speech are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from the Congress and one each from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, AIUDF, DMK, MDMK, PMK, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the VCK, besides one Independent MP.
Seventy-four MLAs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves. Nine each are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, six each from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, five each from Assam and Tamil Nadu, four each from Delhi, Gujarat and West Bengal, three each from Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, two each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tripura and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.
Twenty MLAs with cases related to hate speech against them are from the BJP, 13 from the Congress, six from the AAP, five each from the SP and YSRCP, four each from the DMK and RJD, three each from the AITC and SHS, two from the AIUDF and one each from the AIMIM, CPI(M), NCP, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, TDP, Tipra Motha Party and TRS, besides two Independent MLAs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Member of Parliament MLAs hate speech

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon