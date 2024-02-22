Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Assam Min lashes out at Cong, AIUDF for walking out together from Assembly

'My question is whether both parties are against each other or in alliance,' Assam's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said

Pijush Hazarika

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika | Photo: Official twitter handle @ X

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lashing out at Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for walking out together from the state assembly, Assam's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika has asked whether "both parties are against each other or in alliance."
On Wednesday, both parties staged a walkout after the Speaker refused to allow a discussion on a question asked by an AIUDF MLA about the Gorukhuti project.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Congress targets AIUDF every time and AIUDF targets Congress. Congress says AIUDF is communal and AIUDF says Congress has done nothing for Muslims. But today we are astonished that one question was brought up by an AIUDF MLA and both Congress and AIUDF walked out together," said Hazarika.
"My question is whether both parties are against each other or in alliance. Is there going to be a new alliance of Congress and AIUDF, this is my question. I want a reply from them immediately," Hazarika added.
Earlier, AIUDF leader Aminul Islam raised a question on the floor of the House about the Gorukhuti agricultural project. Not satisfied with the answer, AIUDF MLAs along with Congress staged a walkout.
On Wednesday, the Assam government also tabled a new legislation 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' in the state assembly aimed at eradicating the non-scientific healing practices.
On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home Department, Hazarika tabled the bill in the state assembly.

Also Read

ULFA, Centre, Assam govt to sign settlement accord in New Delhi on Friday

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Assam govt to introduce bill in state assembly to ban polygamy: CM Sarma

Assam Cabinet approves new bill for development of tourism sector

Congress expels Golaghat district chief after his meeting with CM Himanta

Congress leader Sharmila spends night in party office to avoid house arrest

Bommai criticises Karnataka state budget, warns of economic downturn

Despite PM's 'guarantees', farmers are committing suicide: Sharad Pawar

More job recruitment under BJP than previous govts in Haryana: CM Khattar

INDIA bloc seals first seat-sharing agreement as SP, Congress join hands

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Congress assembly sessions All India United Democratic Front Opposition parties BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon