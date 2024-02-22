Assam Min lashes out at Cong, AIUDF for walking out together from Assembly

Lashing out at Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for walking out together from the state assembly, Assam's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika has asked whether "both parties are against each other or in alliance."

On Wednesday, both parties staged a walkout after the Speaker refused to allow a discussion on a question asked by an AIUDF MLA about the Gorukhuti project.

"Congress targets AIUDF every time and AIUDF targets Congress. Congress says AIUDF is communal and AIUDF says Congress has done nothing for Muslims. But today we are astonished that one question was brought up by an AIUDF MLA and both Congress and AIUDF walked out together," said Hazarika.

"My question is whether both parties are against each other or in alliance. Is there going to be a new alliance of Congress and AIUDF, this is my question. I want a reply from them immediately," Hazarika added.

Earlier, AIUDF leader Aminul Islam raised a question on the floor of the House about the Gorukhuti agricultural project. Not satisfied with the answer, AIUDF MLAs along with Congress staged a walkout.

On Wednesday, the Assam government also tabled a new legislation 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' in the state assembly aimed at eradicating the non-scientific healing practices.

On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home Department, Hazarika tabled the bill in the state assembly.