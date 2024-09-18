Business Standard
Kejriwal to give up security, vacate CM's house to live like commoner: AAP

While Singh had said that Kejriwal would vacate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in a week, AAP later clarified that the outgoing chief minister and his family would do so in 15 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days to live like a commoner, AAP said on Wednesday, a day after he tendered his resignation.
The first thing Kejriwal talked about after submitting his resignation was his decision to leave the official residence of the Delhi chief minister, senior party leader and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference here.
While Singh had said that Kejriwal would vacate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in a week, AAP later clarified that the outgoing chief minister and his family would do so in 15 days.
 
A search is on for suitable accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal and his family, Singh had said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a post on its official X handle, "Setting an example of honesty and sacrifice Arvind Kejriwal will leave the CM residence and also give up the government security."

Singh said Kejriwal would give up all the facilities provided to him as the Delhi chief minister, including the official residence, vehicles and security, and live like a "common man".
Kejriwal used to travel in an old blue Wagon R car even when he became the Delhi chief minister for the first time in 2013.
The AAP leader said there are concerns about Arvind Kejriwal's security as well and he was "attacked several times" in the past.

"He has old parents, his wife, and his children. We are all worried about their safety. We tried to explain to him that his security was at risk. Still, he has decided to move out," Singh said.
"Kejriwal said he was in jail for six months among dreaded criminals and God protected him and will continue to do so," Singh added.
The AAP MP said the BJP has been levelling "false allegations" of corruption against Kejriwal to defame him.
"Had Kejriwal been a 'typical thick-skinned' leader, he would not have bothered about it and continued to occupy the chair. We know the condition of other leaders. If they get any facility, they continue to enjoy them for years after resignation and fight for keeping official residence but Kejriwal has decided that he will vacate his house," he said.
Now the people of Delhi have to give their verdict on Kejriwal's honesty, Singh said.
"Arvind Kejriwal is the first leader in the history of India who is saying with pride that 'if I am honest, vote for me, else not'," he asserted.
Kejriwal on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Delhi chief minister's post and his successor Atishi staked claim to form a new government.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

