Assembly elections: Johar Chhattisgarh Party releases list of 31 candidates

The Johar Chhattisgarh Party (JHP), the political wing of the Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena, has released its first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections . Along with the list, the party unveiled its manifesto containing 44 points.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and supported the Congress. Amit Baghel, the party's state president, said that this time, the Kranti Sena has launched its own party and has the "potential to disrupt the political landscape on several Assembly seats".

In the manifesto released, the party stated that it would provide 100 per cent employment to local youth in private, government, and public sector units in Chhattisgarh. Baghel said that the party has its presence in all state districts, and has over one million party workers.

Here is a list of all 31 candidates:

-Sunil Minj from Raigarh

-Yashwant Nishad from Kharsia

-Surendra Prasad Yadav (Sonu) from Katghora

-Parasram Yadav from Lormi

-Nobil Navrang from Mungeli

-Jaichand Kashyap from Takhatpur

-Santosh Sahu from Bilha

-Bobby Patre from Masturi

-Toofan Singh Chandel from Sakti

-Satish Pandey from Chandrapur

-Rampal Kashyap from Jaijapur

-Gendlal Dadsena from Khallari

-Rameshwar Sonwani from Bilaigarh

-Devesh Verma from Kasdol

-Chandrakant Yadu from Bhatapara

-Dhirendra Sahu from Raipur Rural

-Richa Verma from Raipur West

-Lakshmi Nag from Raipur North

-Manish Thakur from Raipur South

-Yash Sahu from Abhanpur

-Basant Sahu from Kurud

-Nikhilesh Sahu Dewan from Dhamtari

-Sandeep Belchandan from Gunderdehi,

-Madhukant Sahu from Patan

-Pankaj Chaturvedi from Durg City

-Ruturaj Verma from Bhilainagar

-Yogesh Sahu from Vaishalinaga,

-Arun Gandharva from Ahiwara

-Rajendra Patel from Saja

-Jitendra Deshalhara from Navagarh

-Manish Dewangan from Rajnandgaon

The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17.