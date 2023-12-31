Sensex (    %)
                        
BJP chief Nadda in Lucknow to participate in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

BJP chief JP Nadda is in Lucknow to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on Sunday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders welcomed Nadda in Lucknow.

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

BJP chief JP Nadda is in Lucknow to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on Sunday.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November, the yatra is aimed at attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders welcomed Nadda in Lucknow.
In a post in Hindi on 'X', Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and congratulations to the honourable national president of @BJP4India Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in the new land of investment and innovation 'New Uttar Pradesh'!"

Nadda and Adityanath, along with other senior BJP leaders, later listened to Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast.
In the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister said the country is imbued with the spirit of 'Viksit Bharat' and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well.
Modi also emphasised physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for 'Fit India'.

Jagat Prakash Nadda Yogi Adityanath BJP Lucknow

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

