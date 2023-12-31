Sensex (    %)
                        
BJP's lies are strongest: Kharge as he slams PM on doubling farmers' income

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and its policies regarding farmers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the promises made by him to double farmers' income by 2022, alleging that the "BJP's lies are the strongest".
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, Today is the last day of 2023. You said that till 2022'Every farmer's income will double. Every Indian will have a house and 24x7 electricity. The economy will become $5 trillion."

"All this did not happen' but every Indian knows that BJP's lies are the strongest!" Kharge said.
The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and its policies regarding farmers.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked the government over not conducting the decennial census.
Responding to a post on the delay in holding the census, Ramesh said, "The inordinate delay in conducting the decennial Census last due for 2021 raises several questions. It is not just related to the Covid pandemic.
"Undoubtedly there is something brewing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

