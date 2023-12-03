Sensex (0.74%)
BJP consolidates grip on Madhya Pradesh, eyeing recurrence of 2013 triumph

Despite the BJP's nearly two decades in power, the Congress party's bid to dislodge the ruling party fell short

BJP

Representative image

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed its dominance in Madhya Pradesh, brushing aside the relentless endeavours of the Congress party to challenge its 18-year rule in the state. The BJP appears poised to replicate its resounding victory from the 2013 Assembly elections when it secured 165 out of the state's 230 assembly seats.

At 5 pm, the electoral landscape in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections reflected a significant shift in favour of the BJP, which had secured victory in 25 seats and was leading in an additional 141 seats.
In contrast, the Congress had clinched victory in only eight seats and held a lead in 55. This marked a substantial gain of 57 seats for the BJP and a notable loss of 51 seats for the Congress compared to the 2018 election results.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election unfolded as a crucial battleground between the BJP and the Congress, with the letter hoping fervently to stage a comeback in a state it previously secured in 2018 but lost control of in 2020.

Despite the BJP's nearly two decades in power, the Congress party's bid to dislodge the ruling party fell short. The BJP, led by its strong organisational machinery and widespread support base, managed to withstand the Congress challenge.

While talking to the media during the day, incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the victory was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Amit Shah's election strategy.

Additionally, Chouhan credited the success to the impact of his social welfare initiative, Ladli Behna, stating the scheme had deeply resonated with the people of Madhya Pradesh. “The schemes such as Ladli Behna have touched people's hearts in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Elections for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly were held on November 17 and saw a 77.82 per cent voter turnout, 2.19 per cent more than the 2018 elections. In three out of the last four elections, Madhya Pradesh has consistently favoured the BJP.

Among the prominent contenders in the electoral race, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan was in the lead from Budhni, while his predecessor from the Congress party, Kamal Nath, held the advantage in his stronghold of Chhindwara.

Topics : Madhya Pradesh assembly state elections Shivraj Shingh Chauhan BJP BJP MLAs

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

