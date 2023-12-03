Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

According to the early trends in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is leading in the state and has crossed the halfway mark of 116 seats. Congress is in second place with 69 seats.

MP Assembly election 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

According to TV reports, the trends for 230 seats out of the total 230 are out. BJP was leading on 148 seats, followed by 79 of Congress. To win the state, a party or coalition needs to win 116 seats.

According to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading on 153 seats followed by the Congress on 69 seats. Other parties are leading on 3 seats.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continues to lead from Budhni. Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel is also leading from Narsingpur.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also leading from Dimani, according to ECI. BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya is in second place. Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste continues to trail from Niwas.

Former CM Kamal Nath maintaining a strong lead from the Chhindwara constituency.

Incumbent CM Chouhan said, "I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it."

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023: Key politicians in the fray

In Madhya Pradesh, political bigwigs in the fray are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath.

Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and state Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), Sunday's counting of votes will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, who also contested.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and three Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP, Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak, were also in the fray.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) also fielded their candidates.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.