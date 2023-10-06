BJP only party fighting as a national party amid family outfits: Nadda

The BJP is the only party that is fighting as a national party amid family parties all over the country and it is working in every state for a strong nation, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday.

Addressing the state council meeting of BJP's Telangana unit on city outskirts, he highlighted the Modi government's accomplishments and exhorted the party leaders to reach out to the voters in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

"The only political party as of now which is fighting as a national party, is Bharatiya Janata Party and note my words today or tomorrow it will be BJP in every state with ideology, the party will be working for a strong nation," he said.

Citing examples, he said the regional parties have been converted into family parties.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Also Read NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir in against newly floated outfits Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet BJP committed to progress, development of nation: Party chief Nadda Entire liquor scam false, not even a penny changed hands: CM Kejriwal People losing lives due to corrupt governance: Uddhav targets Shinde govt Amidst TMC protest, BJP questions party for its 'misrule' in West Bengal BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics' Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi for 'vote bank' remarks against Congress