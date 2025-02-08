Business Standard

Kejriwal will become Delhi CM for fourth term with huge majority: Atishi

Projecting a sweeping victory for the AAP, she said that party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time with a huge majority

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday exuded confidence in her party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and affirmed that the people of Delhi, including from her constituency Kalkaji, would support the AAP and re-elect Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with a huge mandate.

Projecting a sweeping victory for the AAP, she said that party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time with a huge majority.

Speaking to the media outside her residence today, Atishi said, "This has not been an ordinary election, it has been a fight between the good and evil, a fight between work and (gundagardi) hooliganism. I have high hopes that the people of Kalkaji constituency and the entire state of Delhi will stand up with the party that has worked, will stand up with the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal."

 

"Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time with a huge majority," she added.

Reflecting on the party's journey, Atishi recalled how AAP began without financial or influential backing but gained public trust through its governance model.

"If you look at the history of the Aam Aadmi Party, we had no resources when we started in politics. We did not have financial strength or power. Nobody could have imagined back then that AAP could succeed in politics," she said.

She further emphasised that AAP's politics is based on development and governance rather than religion or vote bank considerations.

"We do not indulge in religious politics or vote bank politics. What we have is the love of the people of Delhi and the grace of God. I hope that once again, we receive the love and blessings of the people of the national capital today," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi and the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi arrived at Meerabai DSEU counting centre, Maharani Bagh as the counting of votes for Delhi Election 2025 begins at 8 am.

AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in Delhi, banking on its track record in education, healthcare, and public welfare.

The party faces a contest primarily against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in a high-stakes battle for the capital.

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections has begun.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of more than two decades.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

