House panel to hear Bidhuri on Oct 10 on row involving remarks against Ali

The issue polarised political parties as a number of opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Bidhuri

Parliament

Photo: PIB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will hold its meeting on a row involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali on October 10, during which the MP from the ruling party will give oral evidence to the panel.
"Oral evidence of Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, in respect of complaints received from various Members of Parliament against him and Kunwar Danish Ali, MP, for alleged improper conduct during the discussion on 'Chandrayaan-3 Mission' in the House," the agenda of the meeting read.
The issue polarised political parties as a number of opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Bidhuri, while several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members accused Ali of making disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "running commentary" when Bidhuri, the MP from South Delhi, was speaking.
BJP MPs, including Nishikant Dubey, have criticised Bidhuri's derogatory comments but also accused Ali of instigating Bidhuri.
The speaker had sent all the complaints he had received from the MPs to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Lok Sabha BJP

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

