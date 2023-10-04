close
Sensex (-0.54%)
65159.91 -352.19
Nifty (-0.74%)
19384.50 -144.25
Nifty Smallcap (-1.29%)
5846.95 -76.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.63%)
39946.15 -662.70
Nifty Bank (-1.01%)
43948.40 -450.65
Heatmap

Karnataka BJP to send fact-finding team to violence-hit area of Shivamogga

Following the incident, the Karnataka BJP leaders have accused the Congress government in the state of failing in maintaining the law and order and peace

BJP

BJP

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka BJP has constituted a fact-finding committee consisting of senior party leaders which will visit the violence-hit area of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Thursday.
Situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said.
"BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has strongly condemned the violence in Ragi Gudda area of Shivamogga, and has formed a fact-finding team consisting of party leaders, which will visit the affected area on Thursday at 11.00 am," Karnataka BJP said in a statement.
Led by Kateel, the fact-finding team consists of former Deputy Chief Ministers K S Eshwarappa and C N Ashwath Narayan, former Minister Araga Janendra, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, BJP State general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar, MLA Channabasappa, and MLCs -- S Rudregowda, D S Arun and Bharati Shetty.
Following the incident, the Karnataka BJP leaders have accused the Congress government in the state of failing in maintaining the law and order and peace.
BJP leader and former Minister C T Ravi on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Also Read

PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call

Nalin Kateel rubbishes reports of resigning as Karnataka BJP chief

Karnataka polls: PM Modi says Congress is enemy of peace & development

Won't need Operation Lotus as BJP will win 120-125 seats: Shobha Karandlaje

BJP urges Congress govt to fulfil election guarantees in Karnataka

BJP chief JP Nadda to flag off 51 chariots under 'Aapno Rajasthan'

KTR attacks Congress, says TPCC is run by 'RSS leader' Revanth Reddy

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Under BJP, whoever goes to jail will not get bail: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

BRS has turned 'loktantra' into 'loottantra' in Telangana: PM Modi

Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje had accused the state government of tying the hands of police under the pressure of appeasement politics, which led to their inaction and letting stone pelting happen.
"Wielding of swords, taking it in a procession, painting the Akhanda Bharat map in green with Aurangzeb's picture on it along with certain statements glorifying them, erecting banners and cutouts of Tipu and Aurangzeb who killed Hindus -- shows the kind of culture they want to nurture here," she had alleged and hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara accusing them of supporting it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka BJP Congress

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon