Idea of 'one nation, one election' attack on Indian Union: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's attack comes after the government set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the idea of "one nation, one election" is an attack on the Indian Union and all its states.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States."

"The idea of 'one nation, one election' is an attack on the Union and all its States," Gandhi said.
Gandhi's attack comes after the government set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already declined to be part of the committee. He has also lamented the exclusion of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from the committee.
The government has included in the committee Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former leader of the opposition, instead of Kharge.
The government on Saturday notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.
It will also examine and recommend, if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.
The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as hung House, adoption of no-confidence motion, or defection or any such other event in case of simultaneous elections.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Politics

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

