Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kerala important to us: Cong leader Dasmunsi takes charge ahead of LS polls

She further appealed to the public to stand united and defeat the BJP

Congress

Congress (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader and Telangana and Kerala in-charge, Deepa Dasmunsi, said on Sunday that Kerala is the second state for which she has been given responsibility and emphasized its significance.
"We've just formed the government in Telangana, and Kerala is the second state for which I've been given responsibility... Kerala is very important for us. It is very challenging to fight against the BJP and the LDF in Kerala in the elections," Deepa Dasmunsi said while speaking to ANI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, the newly appointed Congress Telangana in-charge, Deepa Dasmunsi, on Sunday said that the BJP only fights elections with the "agenda of Hindutva and they have no other issues remaining to contest polls."
"Bharatiya Janata Party contests elections only in the name of Hindutva. Nowadays in Bengal, the BJP is reciting the Geeta path by organizing it door-to-door. They have formed some organizations to conduct this program. The agenda of the BJP is to make India a Hindu nation by 2040; hence, they are bringing this issue of Ram Mandir in Hindi heartland states. In reality, they are dividing the North and South states," she alleged.
She further appealed to the public to stand united and defeat the BJP.
"They don't have an agenda for development. Whenever the polarization of religion and its politics happened in our country, it has been noticed that mass revolutions have taken place. I feel this time it won't be successful again," Dasmunsi said.
"It is up to the people to decide whether they will go with secularism or choose the communal politics of the BJP," she added.
"Ram Mandir issue is not exclusive to BJP. All the credit in this matter should not be given to them," Dasmunsi said.
Congress has appointed Deepa Dasmunsi as its in-charge for Telangana. She has also been given the responsibility of being the party's in-charge in Kerala and Lakshwadeep.
Deepa Dasmunsi has replaced Manikrao Thakare as Congress in-charge for Telangana.

Also Read

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

I think Adhir Ranjan leaked Ethics report on Mahua Moitra: Nishikant Dubey

A sufferer knows how to withstand from inside, says Dhankhar on mimicry row

Kharge as PM candidate: A pre-election gambit

Parties should set aside differences and unite to crush terror in J-K: Azad

For now, celebrate Viksit Bharat: Former MP CM Chouhan on Cabinet expansion

Ex-PM Vajpayee proved how stable govts can be beneficial: Adityanath

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon