Mehngaai-nomics: Kharge slams govt over price rise of essential commodities

"Mehngaai-nomics. What kind of 'viksit Bharat' is this'? Where the BJP has mastered looting," the Congress chief said in his post in Hindi

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the rise in prices of essential commodities during the Modi government's tenure and wondered what kind of "developed India" is this.
In a post on X, Kharge shared a video montage comparing the 2014 prices of essential items such as milk, onion, tomatoes, and sugar with their current prices to highlight inflation.
"Mehngaai-nomics. What kind of 'viksit Bharat' is this'? Where the BJP has mastered looting," the Congress chief said in his post in Hindi.
The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress Modi govt price hike

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

