Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections: BJP lodges complaint against RJD chief Lalu with EC

"It appeared Prasad was trying to influence voters inside the polling station. This is clearly a violation of Representation of People Act and Model Code of Conduct," said the complaint

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at Vidhan Sabha after party candidates Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib and Ashok Kumar Pandey filed their nomination papers for MLC elections, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lalu Prasad has filed an application at Ranch

"It is, therefore, requested that a case be registered against the RJD president, who is also a former Chief Minister of Bihar," it added.

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging RJD president Lalu Prasad violated the model code of conduct while casting his vote in Patna.
In the complaint, signed by several office bearers of the state BJP, including legal cell head SD Sanjay, it was alleged that Prasad entered the booth with a "gamcha" around his neck, on which the RJD's poll symbol, the lantern, was printed.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It appeared Prasad was trying to influence voters inside the polling station. This is clearly a violation of Representation of People Act and Model Code of Conduct," said the complaint.
"It is, therefore, requested that a case be registered against the RJD president, who is also a former Chief Minister of Bihar," it added.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Lok Sabha elections rjd BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon