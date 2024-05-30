LS polls LIVE: Seventh phase of elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats, says Anurag Thakur
LS polls LIVE: From Anurag Thakur's claim of BJP crossing 400 seats in the 7th phase to JP Nadda's claim of winning 30 plus seats in West Bengal, catch all the latest updates on elections here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Election Commission of India has instructed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha to take strict action against Nandighosha TV for telecasating exit poll results in Odisha, ANI reported.
9:06 AM
BJP will win more than 30 seats in West Bengal, says BJP Chief JP Nadda
Speaking to the members of the press, BJP President JP Nadda said that people in West Bengal are excited about BJP. He said, people of Bengal will make PM Modi the prime minister of India for a third time. Nadda also claimed that BJP will win more than 30 seats in West Bengal.
9:03 AM
EC asks Odisha CEO to take strict action against Nandighosha TV for telecasting exit poll
The Election Commission of India has instructed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha to take strict action against Nandighosha TV for telecasating exit poll results in Odisha, ANI reported.
8:37 AM
Seventh phase of Lok Sabha polling to take BJP beyond 400 seats, says Anurag Thakur
First Published: May 30 2024 | 8:43 AM IST