The Lok Sabha has scheduled the Opposition's no-confidence motion for debate from August 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to respond on August 10, according to a decision by the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Tuesday. This comes after Opposition members staged a walkout from the BAC meeting.On the same day, the government introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. This bill is intended to replace the current Delhi services ordinance. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) gave the government a boost, declaring its MPs would back the bill in both Houses. Furthermore, Sasmit Patra of the BJD announced his party would oppose the no-confidence motion.While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government lacks a majority in the Rajya Sabha, it can anticipate smooth passage for the bill, considering the BJD and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have pledged their support.Approximately 109 MPs, including those from the 26-member opposition bloc INDIA, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's seven, and some Independents like Kapil Sibal, are predicted to oppose the bill in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA, however, with nearly 100 MPs, can expect the bill to pass with the additional support of five nominated members and nine MPs each from the BJD and YSRCP. The Rajya Sabha currently comprises 238 members out of a total of 245.Tuesday morning saw members of the INDIA bloc stage a walkout from the BAC meeting of the Lok Sabha, convened by Speaker Om Birla. This was in protest against the decision to debate the no-confidence motion on August 8, with the Opposition pushing for an earlier date. Opposition leaders have pointed to Lok Sabha precedents and rules that prioritize the no-confidence motion over other government business.The government, on the other hand, maintains that there are no rules or precedents mandating immediate consideration of the no-confidence motion. It cites regulations stipulating the motion should be discussed within ten working days of admission. Congress member Gaurav Gogoi put forward the no-confidence motion against the government on July 26, which the Speaker accepted the same afternoon.