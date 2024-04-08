Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

On Khadse's plan of returning to BJP, Mahajan calls him 'extinguished lamp'

The comment comes amid Khadse's announcement that he would be going back to the BJP, which he had quit in 2020 before joining the undivided Nationalist Congress Party

Eknath Khadse

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Eknath Khadse leaves after a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Executive Committee, at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Sunday termed his former colleague Eknath Khadse an "extinguished lamp".
The comment comes amid Khadse's announcement that he would be going back to the BJP, which he had quit in 2020 before joining the undivided Nationalist Congress Party.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Khadse chose to side with Sharad Pawar when the NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. "He is like an extinguished lamp. Even a gram panchayat is not in his hand. He used to control a bank, but the board of directors has also changed, and new board members do not listen to him.

Why make his decision so important?" Mahajan told reporters. His wife and daughter have lost elections in the past, said Mahajan, who has been Khadse's arch-rival in Jalgaon district. Incidentally, Khadse, who was leader of opposition in the Assembly between 2009 and 2014, was a contender for the post of chief minister when the BJP won 120-odd seats in the 2014 Assembly polls.

However, he was beaten to the top post by Devendra Fadnavis. Khadse had to be content with some important portfolios but was made to resign from the Fadnavis ministry in 2016 after he faced allegations of irregularities in a land deal.

His daughter Rohini Khadse was given a ticket by the BJP in the 2019 Assembly polls from Muktainagar but she was defeated by Independent candidate Chandrakant Nimba Patil. Eknath Khadse had at the time blamed BJP leaders for the defeat.

MLA Patil said he has extended support to the NDA but added he would be able to comment only once Khadse joins the BJP officially. Meanwhile, Rohini Khadse, in a post on X earlier in the day, said she would not follow her father into the BJP and would remain with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse remains BJP Lok Sabha MP from Raver since 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Fadnavis never opposed Eknath Khadse, claims BJP leader Bawankule

Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date tomorrow: Bajwa

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

Ram temple consecration event: One million diyas to be lit in Ayodhya

GNFC, Canara Bank strong on charts; top technical picks by HDFC Securities

Story in Numbers: Voters' pie in population getting larger, shows data

Annamalai Kuppuswamy: Will 'Singham' deliver a blockbuster for BJP in TN?

Katchatheevu conundrum: Can disputed island set tone for campaigning in TN?

I rebelled because Bal Thackeray's ideology was being compromised: Shinde

Stolen SUV of BJP chief Nadda's wife recovered from Varanasi; 3 held

Topics : Eknath Khadse BJP Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra government Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon