close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi

ANI Politics
Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi.

During the meeting, the Chief Ministers will report to Prime Minister Modi about the development work going on in the states.

There will also be a discussion with all the Chief Ministers regarding the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura CM Manik Saha were present at the meeting on Sunday.

The BJP meeting comes after PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

Stating that the 'Amrit Kaal' will give a new direction to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country's vision and resolve of New India.

Also Read

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

Landslide win of PM Modi's BJP in Gujarat polls makes global headlines

SC must hear Maha-K'taka border dispute urgently: BJP leader Bawankule

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM

Such behaviour with our sportspersons is very wrong: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Congress' Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US tomorrow

PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said, "Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition".

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

"There was a need for a new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," he said.

PM Modi added, "This building is equipped with modern facilities and has the latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work".

The Prime Minister further said that the inspiration is the same from Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan.

After concluding his speech in the Parliament, PM Modi interacted with several leaders in the new Parliament.

The Prime Minister's address was followed by that of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.

PM Modi also performed 'sashtang pranam' as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

After dedicating the new parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP

First Published: May 28 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 min read

Such behaviour with our sportspersons is very wrong: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal
2 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament building: Lotus motif for Rajya Sabha, peacock for Lok Sabha

Parliament, New parliament building
2 min read

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Self-glorifying authoritarian PM: Congress on new Parliament inauguration

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Indian Overseas Congress workers plan huge welcome for Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Left parties compare new parliament inauguration to coronation of monarch

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon