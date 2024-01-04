Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi is our best hope to lead India towards progress, says Tripura CM

The Tripura Chief Minister also expressed confidence that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will exceed the previous margin of votes in both Lok Sabha seats

Photo: ANI/Twitter

He emphasised that there will be no shortcuts in the BJP, and the primary responsibility is to ensure Narendra Modi's re-election as the Prime Minister of India | Photo: ANI/Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the best hope to lead India towards progress.
The Tripura Chief Minister also expressed confidence that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will exceed the previous margin of votes in both Lok Sabha seats.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The northeastern state comprises two Lok Sabha seats, namely East Tripura and West Tripura constituencies.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our best hope to lead the country towards progress. Therefore, I urge everyone to support PM Modi in the upcoming elections by securing victories in both Lok Sabha seats," Saha said while addressing the organisational meeting held today at Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala.
He emphasised that there will be no shortcuts in the BJP, and the primary responsibility is to ensure Narendra Modi's re-election as the Prime Minister of India.
"Our main goal is to make our country stronger, achieve more progress and development, and promote peace. Without Narendra Modi, this is not achievable. We have two seats, and it is important to win in both. Everyone in the BJP must contribute to the effort," Saha said.
He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Tripura has witnessed massive development.
"Our state is experiencing significant progress, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can guarantee this development. The people in our state are very happy, and our party workers are tirelessly contributing to this success. PM Modi has introduced the HIRA Model, and our dreams are being fulfilled under his leadership. The development of Tripura must continue in the coming days, and this is achievable if we win both seats in the Lok Sabha. I am confident that we will surpass the vote margin from last year's Lok Sabha election. When BJP flags are in hand, we are all dedicated karyakartas," he said.
During the meeting, the Tripura Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's achievements, including the launch of e-Cabinet, e-Office, and Proti Ghore Sushasan.

Also Read

Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row

Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, likely to join Cong on 4 Jan

Megha Engineering, SII, Nippon topped list of Electoral donors in FY23: ADR

Internal discord persists in TMC amid calls for unity ahead of LS polls

ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal mining case'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections BJP Tripura CM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon