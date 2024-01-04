PM Modi is our best hope to lead India towards progress, says Tripura CM

He emphasised that there will be no shortcuts in the BJP, and the primary responsibility is to ensure Narendra Modi's re-election as the Prime Minister of India | Photo: ANI/Twitter

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the best hope to lead India towards progress.

The Tripura Chief Minister also expressed confidence that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will exceed the previous margin of votes in both Lok Sabha seats.

The northeastern state comprises two Lok Sabha seats, namely East Tripura and West Tripura constituencies.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our best hope to lead the country towards progress. Therefore, I urge everyone to support PM Modi in the upcoming elections by securing victories in both Lok Sabha seats," Saha said while addressing the organisational meeting held today at Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala.

He emphasised that there will be no shortcuts in the BJP, and the primary responsibility is to ensure Narendra Modi's re-election as the Prime Minister of India.

"Our main goal is to make our country stronger, achieve more progress and development, and promote peace. Without Narendra Modi, this is not achievable. We have two seats, and it is important to win in both. Everyone in the BJP must contribute to the effort," Saha said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Tripura has witnessed massive development.

"Our state is experiencing significant progress, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can guarantee this development. The people in our state are very happy, and our party workers are tirelessly contributing to this success. PM Modi has introduced the HIRA Model, and our dreams are being fulfilled under his leadership. The development of Tripura must continue in the coming days, and this is achievable if we win both seats in the Lok Sabha. I am confident that we will surpass the vote margin from last year's Lok Sabha election. When BJP flags are in hand, we are all dedicated karyakartas," he said.

During the meeting, the Tripura Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's achievements, including the launch of e-Cabinet, e-Office, and Proti Ghore Sushasan.